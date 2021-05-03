Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -City council will meet on Monday to discuss several agenda items.

Members will meet to discuss a proposed avocado festival which is planned for mid-October.

The will also discuss the temporary appointment of Vanessa Guerra to the position of interim planning director..

Members will also get an update on the sculpture of Laredo founder Don Tomas Sanchez and an update on the Uni-Trade proposed management agreement.

Council will also discuss and possibly take action to rescind the motion approved back on April 19th to remove the Uni-Trade playground equipment and instead leave it in its place but add batting cages to the same property.

