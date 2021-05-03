Remembering Judge George P. Kazen

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over the weekend, members of the judiciary across South Texas celebrated the life of Judge George P. Kazen who passed away at 81 years old last Tuesday.

A 21-gun salute was included during Saturday morning’s ceremony, honoring Judge Kazen for his service in the Air Force and a life dedicated to the law.

Many who traveled to Laredo from across Texas reflected on the profound impact Judge Kazen had on the judicial system, as well as a colleague, friend, and mentor.

Those who knew him say there aren’t enough words to describe him.

U.S. District Court Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo says, “He asked probing questions because he wanted to get to the bottom of things, he took his job so seriously that he wanted to try and find the best solution for that particular person and for the case and he did that for everyone.”

Other judges like Diana Saldana says, “Because of the gift he had, it was important to him to share and to mentor and to help you become the best person you can become in whatever way that he could do.” He also made everyone feel equal regardless of gender.

As judge Kazen’s body lay in state at the federal courthouse, each of his law clerks watched over him remembering how he patiently took them under his wing.

Judge Kazen’s first law clerk, Carlos Castillon says, it was fascinating learning from him because he has genius level of intellect and he was able to analyze them and help them along the way.

And now, with his passing comes a new generation of judges left to learn from all the teachings judge Kazen leaves behind including a son who holds court in the same courthouse as his father.

Judge John A. Kazen says he can try to fill his father’s shoes as best as he can, but it does give him a role model standard to strive for.

Judge Kazen served on the bench for 39 years after being nominated by President Jimmy Carter in 1972.

He retired in 2018 and in that same year, the federal courthouse was renamed in his honor.

His loss truly leaving a void in the judicial system and across the Laredo community.

