Restaurant owners can apply for financial assistance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Restaurant owners could be eligible for some financial help from the American Rescue Plan.

Starting on Monday, business owners in south Texas will be able to sign up for direct relief through the restaurant revitalization fund.

People can start applying for the funds at 11 a.m. central time.

For more information, you can visit sba.gov/restaurants to enter an application.

Those who apply could potentially get up to 10 million dollars per business for pandemic-related losses the business suffered.

There are over 26.8 billion dollars up for grabs for those who need it.

