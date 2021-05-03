Advertisement

Restaurant owners can apply for financial assistance

Business owners who took a major financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for some help as part of the American Rescue Plan
File photo: El Capataz
File photo: El Capataz(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Restaurant owners could be eligible for some financial help from the American Rescue Plan.

Starting on Monday, business owners in south Texas will be able to sign up for direct relief through the restaurant revitalization fund.

People can start applying for the funds at 11 a.m. central time.

For more information, you can visit sba.gov/restaurants to enter an application.

Those who apply could potentially get up to 10 million dollars per business for pandemic-related losses the business suffered.

There are over 26.8 billion dollars up for grabs for those who need it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo

Latest News

Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
File photo: Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau
Convention and Visitors Bureau to celebrate Tourism Week
File photo: LISD teacher
Show some love to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week
First Monday of the month
May Day Parade