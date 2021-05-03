Advertisement

Rise of the voting machines

The Webb County Elections Office will be conducting a mock election to test out its new voting machines
Webb County Elections Office holds mock election to test out voting machines
Webb County Elections Office holds mock election to test out voting machines(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Elections Office will be conducting a mock election to test out its new voting machines.

Elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez says the machines are state of art and are a welcomed change to our election process.

The mock election will start on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, at six locations throughout the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to take part and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

To learn more about the initiative or the new machines, you can head over to the Webb County Elections website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU to announce new doctorate program
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million

Latest News

Texas bill seeks to drop handgun license requirements
Texas bill seeks to drop handgun license requirements
Honoring Judge George P. Kazen
Remembering Judge George P. Kazen
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Honoring Judge Kazen
Honoring Judge P Kazen