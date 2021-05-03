Rise of the voting machines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Elections Office will be conducting a mock election to test out its new voting machines.

Elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez says the machines are state of art and are a welcomed change to our election process.

The mock election will start on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, at six locations throughout the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to take part and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

To learn more about the initiative or the new machines, you can head over to the Webb County Elections website.

