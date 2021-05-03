Advertisement

Second Pfizer dose to be given out at LIFE Downs

If you got a Pfizer COVID vaccine on April 14th at the LIFE Downs pavilion, the second dose will be administered this week on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
LIFE Downs
LIFE Downs(KGNS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you got a Pfizer COVID vaccine on April 14th at the LIFE Downs pavilion, the second dose will be administered this week on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

This is only for those who got it the first time on April 14th at the LIFE Downs pavilion.

You must take your COVID-19 immunization card in order to receive your second dose.

Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian

