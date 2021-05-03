Advertisement

Show some love to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

National PTA wants us to show some love to teachers with the simple campaign labeled #ThankATecaher
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Let’s face it, this past school year has been a little weird, and the National PTA wants us to show our appreciation for all that educators do.

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week which starts Mondy, the organization is inviting social media users to a national campaign labeled #ThankATecaher.

Despite the many challenges COVID-19 has created educators across America, are working hard to ensure every students has the tools they need to reach their full potential.

