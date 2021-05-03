Show some love to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Let’s face it, this past school year has been a little weird, and the National PTA wants us to show our appreciation for all that educators do.

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week which starts Mondy, the organization is inviting social media users to a national campaign labeled #ThankATecaher.

Despite the many challenges COVID-19 has created educators across America, are working hard to ensure every students has the tools they need to reach their full potential.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.