Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe sends two to the hospital

A man and a female were both taken to LMC
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two people in their 20s are taken to the hospital after a car accident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hendricks and Guadalupe at around 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and found two people on the ground, a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

Both were transported to LMC.

The woman was in serious condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

Crews were seen tending to the damages of a rail on Monday morning.

