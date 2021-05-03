Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe sends two to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two people in their 20s are taken to the hospital after a car accident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hendricks and Guadalupe at around 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and found two people on the ground, a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

Both were transported to LMC.

The woman was in serious condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

Crews were seen tending to the damages of a rail on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.