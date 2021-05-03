Advertisement

TAMIU to announce new doctorate program

File photo: TAMIU
File photo: TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A second doctorate program will be offered at our local university.

On Monday, TAMIU will hold a press conference to announce the program that will begin this fall.

They confirmed the college of arts and science will house the new degree program.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m.

In 2004, the first PHD was offered in international business administration.

