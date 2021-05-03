Advertisement

Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

By HNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Oahu waters over the weekend ― and it was all captured on video.

Sheri Gouveia shot the video of her daughter, Anela Rezentes, while at Oahu’s Kalama Beach on Sunday. It’s a beach they frequent.

She told Hawaii News Now she was taking video of the girl playing around in the waves when all of a sudden, the girl started darting out of the water.

That’s when she learned that a shark came within inches of the girl before swimming away. The girl was not hurt.

Gouveia said her daughter was glad to have “angels to keep her safe.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU to announce new doctorate program
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond

Latest News

File photo: TAMIU
New doctoral program announced at TAMIU
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Video shows girl's close call with shark at Kalama Beach in Kailua
Despite the succession plan, 90-year-old Warren Buffett has said he has no plans to retire.
When Buffett is gone, Abel will take over as Berkshire CEO