Agents seize firearm during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to seizure firearms during human smuggling attempts.

The incident happened on May 1st when agents at the Hebbronville Station conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV that was traveling on Highway 359.

Agents searched the vehicle and found seven Mexican Nationals along with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

During the fiscal year, agents have seized over 30 firearms which is a dramatic increase from the same time frame last year.

