Barely out of Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a hot start to the month and the week, we are going to cool off for a bit.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 92 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

We’ll remain in the low 90s for most of the week until Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday things will pick up just a bit but we’ll be under the hundred-degree mark.

On Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees, then on Mother’s Day things will get heated.

Hopefully, your festivities include a pool or a beach because we are looking at a high of 104.

By next week, we’ll stay in the triple digits; hopefully we’ll see one more cool front before the official start of summer.

