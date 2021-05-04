Advertisement

Barely out of Tuesday

Tuesday morning forecast
Tuesday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a hot start to the month and the week, we are going to cool off for a bit.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 92 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

We’ll remain in the low 90s for most of the week until Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday things will pick up just a bit but we’ll be under the hundred-degree mark.

On Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees, then on Mother’s Day things will get heated.

Hopefully, your festivities include a pool or a beach because we are looking at a high of 104.

By next week, we’ll stay in the triple digits; hopefully we’ll see one more cool front before the official start of summer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Taco Palenque on fire in north Laredo
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
File photo: TAMIU
New doctoral program announced at TAMIU

Latest News

Monday morning weather
Monday morning weather
Yolanda Villarreal has your full week forecast
May Day Parade
It's gonna be May!
It's gonna be May!
Yolanda Villarreal has your weather report with Godzilla from the Imaginarium
It’s gonna be May!