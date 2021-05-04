Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s time to break out the lightsabers and droids because today is May the Fourth!

It’s National Star Wars Day, which lands on May the Fourth every year.

It’s a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate all things pertaining to a galaxy far, far away.

So how was May Fourth claimed by Star Wars fans?

It originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest.

You can celebrate the day by showing off your lightsaber or maybe your best Wookie impression.

Whether you love the classic trilogy, the prequels, new movies or TV shows, have an out of this world day and May the Fourth always be with you!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.