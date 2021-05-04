Advertisement

City accepting applications for Laredo Youth Council program

File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is giving high school juniors and seniors the chance to get a feel of what it’s like to work in our city government.

The City of Laredo is announcing its Laredo Youth Council Program which will focus on community service, and peer involvement which will operate as mini-city councils that will discuss issues and make recommendations.

Participants will get a firsthand and in-depth look at what it’s like to work with city leaders across different departments and elected officials.

Councilmember Alberto Torres believes this is a great opportunity for our youth to take part in before they start college.

Incoming juniors and seniors are encouraged to submit an application online.

For more information, you can click here.

