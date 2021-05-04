Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar insists on “border crisis”

Congressman Henry Cuellar disputes President Biden’s recent remarks over the migrant surge along the border.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar disputes President Biden’s recent remarks over the migrant surge along the border.

Cuellar insists the high number of migrants surging at the southern border continues to be a crisis.

This comes days after the president claimed his administration has “now gotten control” of the migration surge.

In a statement, Cuellar said:

“I am supportive of President Joe Biden and his administration. However, the reality at the border is still a humanitarian crisis. The Rio Grande Valley still gets an average of 2,000 to 2,500 encounters a day. Of that number, the average is 15 percent unaccompanied children, 36 percent family units, and 49 percent are single adults.”

Cuellar says there are over 18,500 individuals that have been released in the Rio Grande Valley without a notice to appear at an immigration court.



