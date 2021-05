LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A county commissioner is looking to clean up El Cenizo and he’s asking for the community to pitch in.

Commissioner Jessie Gonzalez will host a clean-up event in El Cenizo.

It will take place on Tuesday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3519 Cecilia Lane right next to the El Cenizo Community Center.

