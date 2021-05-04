Advertisement

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The...
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
File photo: TAMIU
New doctoral program announced at TAMIU

Latest News

File photo: hospital
Health authority addresses shortage in medical staff
City holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Convention and Visitors Bureau
Convention and Visitors Bureau to celebrate Tourism Week
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring
c
City council preview