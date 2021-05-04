Health authority addresses shortage in medical staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority presented his report at Monday night’s city council meeting and spoke about the shortages in medical staff.

He said one of Laredo’s local hospitals went on medical diversion, meaning no ambulances could drop patients off as the hospital had 11 patients in overflow due to medical staff shortages.

In a statement sent to KGNS, Doctor Victor Trevino said:

“As we achieve several milestones with fully vaccinated individuals and the announcement of pediatric vaccines for 12-15 year olds, we are also aware of the challenges ahead of us in the aftermath of COVID-19. Specifically, as it relates to our healthcare infrastructure and medical staffing shortages.”

In response, city council voted on a resolution to request help from the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, Doctor John Hellerstedt.

