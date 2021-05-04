Advertisement

LIFE scales down annual fundraiser

Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, the Laredo International Fair and Exposition is still raising funds to give back to the community.
By Barbara Campos
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, the Laredo International Fair and Exposition is still raising funds to give back to the community.

The Laredo International Fair and Exposition has been around since 1963. They were fortunate to have their fair in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Laredo in March 2020, but with the cancelling of more of their events this year they are trying to keep the organization going.

Tuesday was the announcement of the sponsor for the 2021 annual raffle: Uni-Trade.

Just like many organizations, L.I.F.E was affected by the pandemic.

The usual $1.5 million that they make to give back to the community- that comes through events like their auction and fair- was cut to half a million this year as a result of their fair being reduced to only participants and their parents.

This means LIFE held back on their concert that comes with entrance fees and the public wasn’t able to come in to see the animals that kids were showcasing.

With limited capacity at this years event, the president of LIFE Fernando Ortega says not holding the event would have been worse.

“Cancelling the fair for them would’ve been a drastic financial impact on them because they would’ve lost what they invested in their animals, so we had a minimized fair so we would not lose that portion of our event.”

Unit-Trade gave $10,000 as part of their annual raffle.

The money will be helping with scholarships and awards for participating youth and future events for LIFE Downs.

The president of the organization says he hopes to have a full fair next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling

Latest News

Mother's Day poetry contest
Local library to hold poem contest for Mother’s Day
Fire at Taco Palenque
Taco Palenque building damaged after fire
May the Fourth Be With You! UMS Teachers Celebrate
May the Fourth be with you! UMS teachers celebrate Star Wars Holiday
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call