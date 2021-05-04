LIFE scales down annual fundraiser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, the Laredo International Fair and Exposition is still raising funds to give back to the community.

The Laredo International Fair and Exposition has been around since 1963. They were fortunate to have their fair in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Laredo in March 2020, but with the cancelling of more of their events this year they are trying to keep the organization going.

Tuesday was the announcement of the sponsor for the 2021 annual raffle: Uni-Trade.

Just like many organizations, L.I.F.E was affected by the pandemic.

The usual $1.5 million that they make to give back to the community- that comes through events like their auction and fair- was cut to half a million this year as a result of their fair being reduced to only participants and their parents.

This means LIFE held back on their concert that comes with entrance fees and the public wasn’t able to come in to see the animals that kids were showcasing.

With limited capacity at this years event, the president of LIFE Fernando Ortega says not holding the event would have been worse.

“Cancelling the fair for them would’ve been a drastic financial impact on them because they would’ve lost what they invested in their animals, so we had a minimized fair so we would not lose that portion of our event.”

Unit-Trade gave $10,000 as part of their annual raffle.

The money will be helping with scholarships and awards for participating youth and future events for LIFE Downs.

The president of the organization says he hopes to have a full fair next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.