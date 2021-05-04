Local library to hold poem contest for Mother’s Day
The Laredo Public Libraries will host a virtual poetry reading and writing workshop.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city library is inviting poets to write a poem for mom this Mother’s Day.
The workshops will be held by local poetry expert Rosa Maria Ceballos De Llano.
The event will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
For more information on how to get involved, you can head on over to the library website by clicking here.
