Local library to hold poem contest for Mother’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city library is inviting poets to write a poem for mom this Mother’s Day.

The Laredo Public Libraries will host a virtual poetry reading and writing workshop.

The workshops will be held by local poetry expert Rosa Maria Ceballos De Llano.

The event will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved, you can head on over to the library website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.