Man accused of threatening police during robbery call

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store and making threats to law enforcement officers.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Malcolm Charles Tears II in the case.

The incident happened on May 3 at around 10 p.m. when police received a panic alarm from a convenience store located on Saunders and McPherson.

When authorities arrived, employees were outside the store and informed police that a man dressed in all black, identified as Tears was inside the business and told employees to get on their knees.

The employees triggered the panic alarm and left after Tears was allegedly searching for a weapon.

Tears then walked out of the store, became aggressive and started making threats towards police officers.

Tears was detained without incident and charged with terroristic threats against a peace officer.

