Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for a three-vehicle collision that happened in south Laredo last night.

The accident happened on Monday at around 11:27 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Canones Boulevard.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the driver of a blue Silverado collided with two vehicles while traveling southbound on Highway 83.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined that the driver of the Silverado was showing signs of intoxication.

As a result, they arrested 45-year-old Antonio Saenz III and charged him with driving while intoxicated.

