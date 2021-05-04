Advertisement

May the Fourth be with you! UMS teachers celebrate Star Wars Holiday

Teachers at United Middle School could be seen celebrating the popular date with their Star Wars gear
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Teachers at United Middle School could be seen celebrating the popular date earlier this morning.

May 4th, or to fans of the films, “May the fourth be with you”, is a play on words of the popular Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you.”

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucas films, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday.

Scenes like these show just how beloved the film is to fans despite forty-five years since its release.

