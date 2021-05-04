May the Fourth be with you! UMS teachers celebrate Star Wars Holiday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Teachers at United Middle School could be seen celebrating the popular date earlier this morning.

May 4th, or to fans of the films, “May the fourth be with you”, is a play on words of the popular Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you.”

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucas films, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday.

Scenes like these show just how beloved the film is to fans despite forty-five years since its release.

