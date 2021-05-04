Mayor optimistic bridge travel restrictions may be lifted soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New hope that bridges between the united state and mexico could soon be opening up.

In a speech on Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signaled his administration’s support of lifting the travel ban on non-essential travel.

That ban has been in place for thirteen months since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The closure has kept thousands of Mexican visitors out of the U.S. and in particular from border cities like Laredo that depend on Mexican shoppers.

Although no decision have been made, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the lowering COVID numbers is proof things are on the right track.

He remains optimistic that the travel restrictions might be lifted and are prepared for.

“Whatever protocols they may implement the City of Laredo is prepared, I’ve had conversation with Doctor Victor Trevino this morning he says mayor we’ve been waiting for 14 months we can accommodate, we can implement whatever local protocols to assure the safety and health of people traversing our bridges.”

Opening the bridges to all travel would also be welcome news to all the local businesses who have been hurt by the ban.

Officials say the improving COVID numbers could help make the decision to re-open easier.

