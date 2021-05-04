Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling

To report suspicious activity call 956-415-BUST
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a woman wanted for human smuggling and authorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office posted is searching for 18-year-old Fernanda Robles.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 186 pounds, and is roughly five feet and five inches.

Her last known address as at 1316 Garden Street.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

