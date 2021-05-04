Taco Palenque building damaged after fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is releasing more details on the fire that broke out at a Taco Palenque restaurant.

They say that the roof and interior ceiling sustained damage while the inside suffered water damages as a result of the efforts to put the fire out.

According to fire officials, the AC unit on the roof may be to blame.

“It’s one of the big AC units that’s on the roof of the building,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. “So what happens is that they had to call a crane company to be able to remove the A.C. unit from the ceiling to remove more risks from the building itself. Fire does weaken buildings.”

In a statement sent to KGNS, Taco Palenque says the damages are minor.

They went on to say that they are working to re-establish their services after following all safety protocols and city regulations.

