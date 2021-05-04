Advertisement

Taco Palenque building damaged after fire

They say that the roof and interior ceiling sustained damage while the inside suffered water damages as a result of the efforts to put the fire out.
Fire at Taco Palenque
Fire at Taco Palenque(KGNS)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is releasing more details on the fire that broke out at a Taco Palenque restaurant.

They say that the roof and interior ceiling sustained damage while the inside suffered water damages as a result of the efforts to put the fire out.

According to fire officials, the AC unit on the roof may be to blame.

“It’s one of the big AC units that’s on the roof of the building,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. “So what happens is that they had to call a crane company to be able to remove the A.C. unit from the ceiling to remove more risks from the building itself. Fire does weaken buildings.”

In a statement sent to KGNS, Taco Palenque says the damages are minor.

They went on to say that they are working to re-establish their services after following all safety protocols and city regulations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling

Latest News

May the Fourth Be With You! UMS Teachers Celebrate
May the Fourth be with you! UMS teachers celebrate Star Wars Holiday
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call
May the Fourth be with you! UMS teachers celebrate Star Wars Holiday
May the Fourth Be With You! UMS Teachers Celebrate
Celebrate Star Wars on May the Fourth
Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth