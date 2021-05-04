Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in north Laredo on Monday evening.

Fire department crews arrived to the Taco Palenque on McPherson Road while people were evacuating the building.

According to officials, the roof was collapsing from the fire.

When more information is available we will update you on air and online.

Taco Palenque fire (KGNS)

