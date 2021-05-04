Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
A fire broke out at a restaurant in north Laredo on Monday evening.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fire department crews arrived to the Taco Palenque on McPherson Road while people were evacuating the building.
According to officials, the roof was collapsing from the fire.
