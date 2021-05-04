Advertisement

Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo

A fire broke out at a restaurant in north Laredo on Monday evening.
Taco Palenque on fire in north Laredo
Taco Palenque on fire in north Laredo(KGNS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in north Laredo on Monday evening.

Fire department crews arrived to the Taco Palenque on McPherson Road while people were evacuating the building.

According to officials, the roof was collapsing from the fire.

When more information is available we will update you on air and online.

Taco Palenque fire
Taco Palenque fire(KGNS)

