Use the force, to help clean up a city park!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is asking you to use the force during a special clean-up event!

District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is inviting Jedi’s and droids of all ages to a clean-up event at Seven Flags Park.

Volunteers will receive a one-of-a-kind May the Fourth T-shirt for participating.

It all happens this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 West Guerrero.

To register for the event, you can click here.

