Use the force, to help clean up a city park!

District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is inviting Jedi’s and droids of all ages to clean up Seven Flags Park
District Eight to hold park clean up event
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is asking you to use the force during a special clean-up event!

District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is inviting Jedi’s and droids of all ages to a clean-up event at Seven Flags Park.

Volunteers will receive a one-of-a-kind May the Fourth T-shirt for participating.

It all happens this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 West Guerrero.

To register for the event, you can click here.

