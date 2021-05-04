Use the force, to help clean up a city park!
District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is inviting Jedi’s and droids of all ages to clean up Seven Flags Park
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is asking you to use the force during a special clean-up event!
District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa is inviting Jedi’s and droids of all ages to a clean-up event at Seven Flags Park.
Volunteers will receive a one-of-a-kind May the Fourth T-shirt for participating.
It all happens this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 West Guerrero.
To register for the event, you can click here.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.