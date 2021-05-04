Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
File photo: TAMIU
New doctoral program announced at TAMIU

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May
File photo: Laredo Police
Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal
St. Jude Pfizer Clinic
St. Jude Pfizer Clinic
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs