Border Patrol and county constables dismantle stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constables Precinct Two shut down a stash house in central Laredo.

The discovery happened on Monday when agents and constables searched a home and found over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside.

In collaboration with other agencies, Laredo Sector agents have discovered and dismantled approximately 140 stash houses during this Fiscal Year (2021), which is over a 230% increase from last year’s total encounters.

Agents say they will continue to work together with local authorities to dismantle these operations and arrest those responsible.

