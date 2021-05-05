Advertisement

Border Patrol and county constables dismantle stash house

Laredo Sector agents have discovered and dismantled roughly 40 stash houses during this Fiscal Year
Agents and county constables shut down stash house
Agents and county constables shut down stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constables Precinct Two shut down a stash house in central Laredo.

The discovery happened on Monday when agents and constables searched a home and found over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside.

In collaboration with other agencies, Laredo Sector agents have discovered and dismantled approximately 140 stash houses during this Fiscal Year (2021), which is over a 230% increase from last year’s total encounters.

Agents say they will continue to work together with local authorities to dismantle these operations and arrest those responsible.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling
Antonio Saenz III
Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call

Latest News

File photo: Meth
Man pleads guilty to smuggling hard drugs into the U.S.
Gateway Clinic Funding
Health Federal Funding Laredo
Liquid Meth Smuggling
Liquid Meth Smuggling
Cinco De Mayo!
Happy Cinco de Mayo!