Advertisement

Cinco de Mayo breeze

Cinco de Mayo forecast
Cinco de Mayo forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are already in the fifth of May, but the weather feels so nice and breezy.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s as a result of that cold front we saw on Tuesday morning.

Things will remain breezy and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees by the peak afternoon hours.

Don’t get too comfortable, we’ll be in the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday we are looking to get back up to a high of 99 degrees.

Things will only get hotter from there on, we are looking at a high of 102 on Sunday, and 101 on Monday, and 99 on Tuesday.

More than likely we will be in the triple digits all of next week.

Make sure to wear plenty of sunblock and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling
File photo: Laredo Police
Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call

Latest News

Tuesday morning forecast
Barely out of Tuesday
Monday morning weather
Monday morning weather
Yolanda Villarreal has your full week forecast
May Day Parade
It's gonna be May!
It's gonna be May!