Cinco de Mayo breeze

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are already in the fifth of May, but the weather feels so nice and breezy.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s as a result of that cold front we saw on Tuesday morning.

Things will remain breezy and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees by the peak afternoon hours.

Don’t get too comfortable, we’ll be in the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday we are looking to get back up to a high of 99 degrees.

Things will only get hotter from there on, we are looking at a high of 102 on Sunday, and 101 on Monday, and 99 on Tuesday.

More than likely we will be in the triple digits all of next week.

Make sure to wear plenty of sunblock and stay cool!

