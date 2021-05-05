Don’t buy mom fake goods this Mother’s Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With Mother’s Day this weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding everyone to make sure you are not fooled when it comes to counterfeit goods.

Last year, CBP found more than 26,500 shipments of fake merchandise.

Had they been the real thing, those supplies would have been worth nearly 1.3 billion dollars.

Fake merchandise can be anything from handbags to footwear and even jewelry.

To avoid buying counterfeit gifts, CBP recommends you buy items directly from the brands or people with permission to sell the items.

Read reviews and check that you can contact the seller and remember if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To report fake goods call 1-800-BE-ALERT.

