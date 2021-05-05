Federal funding given to Gateway Community Health Clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the demand for COVID vaccinations slows down, efforts continue from city officials to ensure we don’t let our guard down with a grant from the federal government.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, millions of dollars were given to a community health center to expand COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and improve healthcare for residents in the south Laredo area.

Officials say in south Laredo, there’s a greater need for better healthcare.

The Gateway Clinic that’s at Laredo College south campus next to the College of Health Sciences is used as a teaching center for students in healthcare.

It’s designed as a student health center for faculty, students and staff and it is open to the public.

Students get to get a feel of medical care and dental care.

On Tuesday, over $7 million were presented to Gateway Health Clinic by Congressman Henry Cuellar as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The CEO of Gateway Clinic, Elmo Lopez says this money will be used to expand services for the facility. He says improving it will benefit healthcare in areas south of us like Zapata, Hebbronville and others.

“Also, we’re getting a lot of patients from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo, because those communities don’t have healthcare. They come here for healthcare for dental care and medical care.”

Lopez wants to double the workforce including doctors, nurses, and support staff as he says we are an area with a health professional shortage.

The clinic has 30,000 registered patients in Laredo, he says the funds will make sure a bigger pool of community members are welcomed.

Congressman Cuellar mentioned he also wants to improve healthcare in the west Laredo.

