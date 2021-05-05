Gateway Community Health Center to receive over seven million dollars

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Millions of dollars of federal funds will go to a local health center to help expand its services to other communities in Webb and Zapata County.

Congressman Cuellar will get a tour of the new Gateway Community Health Center Clinic at the Laredo College South Campus.

There he will announce over seven million dollars of federal funds for the clinic which were awarded from the American Rescue plan.

These funds will be used over a two-year period to enhance and expand services as well as administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

That event will take place at 10 a.m.

