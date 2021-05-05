Advertisement

Go all out for mom this year with James Avery

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Mother’s Day is less than five days away, and if you are still searching for that perfect gift, why not get her some artesian jewelry!

James Avery is one of Texas’ fine jewelry shops that offer an array of products. The store offers, rings, bracelets, charms & pendants, necklaces, and earrings which are perfect for mom on her special day.

If you would like to see all of the wonderful items the shop offers, you can visit their store at 10719 McPherson Road, right in front of H-E-B Plus.

For more information, you can call (956) 284-2254.

