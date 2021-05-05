Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Here’s what you need to know about today’s date
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Every year on the fifth of May, Americans celebrate Mexican-American heritage and pride.
The United States Congress issued a proclamation in 2005 calling on Americans to observe Cinco de Mayo.
Most people do so by enjoying a Mexican-themed meal and drinks -- like tacos and margaritas.
You can also explore Mexican culture, music, dance and film.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.