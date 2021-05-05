Happy Cinco de Mayo!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Every year on the fifth of May, Americans celebrate Mexican-American heritage and pride.

The United States Congress issued a proclamation in 2005 calling on Americans to observe Cinco de Mayo.

Most people do so by enjoying a Mexican-themed meal and drinks -- like tacos and margaritas.

You can also explore Mexican culture, music, dance and film.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.