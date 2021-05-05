Houston woman pleads guilty to smuggling liquid meth
According to reports, Yatziri Barboza attempted to smuggle $300,00 worth of liquid meth inside her gas tank
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 24-year-old woman from Houston pleads guilty to importing three-hundred thousand dollars’ worth of meth into the U.S.
The incident happened on March 6 when Yatziri Barboza arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge while driving a Volkswagen.
Federal agents conducted an x-ray inspection of her car and noticed anomalies in her gas tank.
When officers searched the tank, they found 126 pounds of liquid meth.
Sentencing is set for a later date, Barboza faces up to ten years to life in prison.
