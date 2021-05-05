Advertisement

Man pleads guilty for attempted smuggling of $300,000 of marijuana

A U.S. district judge sentenced Al Lopez to five years in federal prison followed by another five years of supervised release.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man will spend half a decade behind bars for trying to smuggle more than a half ton of marijuana into the rest of the country.

Al Lopez pled guilty back in February.

In March of 2019, he drove up to the Border Patrol checkpoint along Highway 83 hauling a trailer.

A canine unit found 43 bundles of marijuana wrapped in black tape hidden under the floor.

The drugs weighed in at just over 1,025 pounds and had a street value of about $300,000.

