Man pleads guilty to smuggling hard drugs into the U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 46-year-old man from Pharr pleads guilty to his role in smuggling drugs into the U.S.

On Feb. 8, Eduardo Maldonado attempted to cross into the U.S. from Mexico as a passenger on a commercial bus.

During an x-ray examination of his luggage, authorities noticed several anomalies inside a cardboard box that belonged to Maldonado.

Officers searched the box and found nine packages that tested positive for cocaine, meth, and heroin.

Maldonado admitted that a man offered him $3,000 to transport the box to someone in Birmingham Alabama.

Sentencing for Maldonado has been set for Aug. 2.

He faces up to life in prison and a ten million dollar fine.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.