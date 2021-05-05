Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to smuggling hard drugs into the U.S.

Eduardo Maldonado admitted that a man offered him $3,000 to transport a box of drugs to someone in Alabama
File photo: Meth
File photo: Meth(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 46-year-old man from Pharr pleads guilty to his role in smuggling drugs into the U.S.

On Feb. 8, Eduardo Maldonado attempted to cross into the U.S. from Mexico as a passenger on a commercial bus.

During an x-ray examination of his luggage, authorities noticed several anomalies inside a cardboard box that belonged to Maldonado.

Officers searched the box and found nine packages that tested positive for cocaine, meth, and heroin.

Maldonado admitted that a man offered him $3,000 to transport the box to someone in Birmingham Alabama.

Sentencing for Maldonado has been set for Aug. 2.

He faces up to life in prison and a ten million dollar fine.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling
Antonio Saenz III
Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call

Latest News

Agents and county constables shut down stash house
Border Patrol and county constables dismantle stash house
Gateway Clinic Funding
Health Federal Funding Laredo
Liquid Meth Smuggling
Liquid Meth Smuggling
Cinco De Mayo!
Happy Cinco de Mayo!