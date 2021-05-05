Man pleads guilty to smuggling hard drugs into the U.S.
May. 5, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 46-year-old man from Pharr pleads guilty to his role in smuggling drugs into the U.S.
On Feb. 8, Eduardo Maldonado attempted to cross into the U.S. from Mexico as a passenger on a commercial bus.
During an x-ray examination of his luggage, authorities noticed several anomalies inside a cardboard box that belonged to Maldonado.
Officers searched the box and found nine packages that tested positive for cocaine, meth, and heroin.
Maldonado admitted that a man offered him $3,000 to transport the box to someone in Birmingham Alabama.
Sentencing for Maldonado has been set for Aug. 2.
He faces up to life in prison and a ten million dollar fine.
