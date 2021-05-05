Advertisement

Ongoing AEP project causes traffic delays

Because they shut down one lane to work on the electrical upgrades, TxDot is asking drivers to be patient while going through the work zone.
Ongoing AEP project causes traffic delays
Ongoing AEP project causes traffic delays(KGNS)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If your commute has felt longer than usual in one part of town, AEP’s maintenance project could be the reason why.

AEP has been working on Guadalupe Street in the area between Cedar and Tapeyste Avenue for about four weeks now.

They work from Saturday through Tuesday so they can replace poles and upgrade electrical lines.

Because they shut down one lane to work on the upgrades, TxDot is asking drivers to be patient while going through the work zone.

“It does create some congestion, some backlog. It’s uncomfortable, I understand but naturally we ask people to plan ahead. Use plenty of patience when they’re driving through there and be careful when they drive. People are going to try to avoid that at the last minute and turn. But as they’re turning and driving in their daily drive, they need to be very careful.>

The project started last month and is expected to be finished by June 1st.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling
Antonio Saenz III
Man facing charges for three-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
38-year-old Malcom Charles Tears II
Man accused of threatening police during robbery call

Latest News

Federal funding given to Gateway Community Health Clinic
Federal funding given to Gateway Community Health Clinic
Madison
Pet of the week: Madison
Pet of the Week: Mayo
Pet of the Week: Madison
File photo: Counterfeit items seized by CBP
Don’t buy mom fake goods this Mother’s Day!