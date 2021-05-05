Ongoing AEP project causes traffic delays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If your commute has felt longer than usual in one part of town, AEP’s maintenance project could be the reason why.

AEP has been working on Guadalupe Street in the area between Cedar and Tapeyste Avenue for about four weeks now.

They work from Saturday through Tuesday so they can replace poles and upgrade electrical lines.

Because they shut down one lane to work on the upgrades, TxDot is asking drivers to be patient while going through the work zone.

“It does create some congestion, some backlog. It’s uncomfortable, I understand but naturally we ask people to plan ahead. Use plenty of patience when they’re driving through there and be careful when they drive. People are going to try to avoid that at the last minute and turn. But as they’re turning and driving in their daily drive, they need to be very careful.>

The project started last month and is expected to be finished by June 1st.

