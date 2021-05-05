Advertisement

Pet of the week: Madison

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A four-legged friend is looking for a new family to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Madison, a three-year-old terrier-mix.

If you would like to adopt Madison you can head on over to the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

They are located at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

Their number is (956) 724-8364.

