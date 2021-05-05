Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Taco Palenque restaurant
Taco Palenque catches fire in north Laredo
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Man killed in Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Child sent to hospital after falling out of car
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
High amount of police presence on Highway 359
18-year-old Fernanda Robles
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of human smuggling

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for teens
FDA set to authorize Pfizer for adolescents
Los Martinez Basketball Court
City working on getting land for basketball court
City working on getting land for basketball court
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo