Campaign raises money to help fund classrooms

It’s Teacher’s Appreciation Week and we have a way you can help fund a classroom.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s Teacher’s Appreciation Week and we have a way you can help fund a classroom.

Laredo Learns is working with local businesses and individuals in a matching campaign.

The campaign is called #TeachersCan/Donors Choose Classroom Wishes and the money raised will help fund projects in Laredo and across Texas.

Throughout this week, up until May 8th individual donations will be matched by Laredo Learns up to $25,000.

You can click here to learn more about how you can help make a classroom’s wish come true.

