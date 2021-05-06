Killam family donates $1 million to local university

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A million dollar endowed professorship is coming to TAMIU’s Petroleum Engineering Program thanks to the Killam family.

The family says they are big believers in the role of education and have a long history of philanthropy with the school.

The funds will aim to attract high-quality candidates to teach at the school’s engineering program.

“In particular what we’re doing is more geared towards the professors,” said Cliffe Killam. “And so to help ensure there’s financial support to have great, high-quality teachers especially in the engineering field which is very competitive.”

The event took place this morning at the TAMIU library.

The gift was made in honor of the family’s grandparents, Sue and Radcliffe Killam.

