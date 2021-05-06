Laredo ranked number one city to start a business

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 has impacted our local economy, but a recent study shows the gateway city is actually a good place for aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive.

WalletHub, a personal finance website puts Laredo on the map, ranking it 2021′s “number one city to start a business” when compared to 100 other large cities in the United States.

This puts us on top of cities like Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio.

WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities and Laredo was ranked the best city to start a business based on the five year business survival rate, COVID-19 cases, and office space affordability.

Mayor Pete Saenz says it’s not surprising since pre pandemic, the city’s economy was thriving.

He says the city’s poverty rate went from about 30% to 19% and median household income was more than $57,000 for a family of four according to the us census.

Saenz says as Laredo continues to grow its industries, more opportunities will come for local businesses.

“We are an international trade city big on transportation, warehousing, now with fresh produce with avocados, we have so much of that now,” said Saenz.

However, when we asked our viewers on social media if they agree, with WalletHubs rank, the majority said no.

Some comments read “Start yes, stay open, no. They end up closing a year or two later.”

Mayor Saenz says we possibly fell back because of COVID. But regardless, he says since we are ranked number one right now, we can continue staying on top for years to come.

