Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
City of Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department reports increase in active cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
'It's insane': $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners