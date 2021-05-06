Advertisement

Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns

By KTRK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids playing with Nerf guns.

Sunday evening was a family birthday celebration for the Reynas. It was the first time they had seen each other in over a year, and the cousins were the most excited.

“They were running around the yard, and they had Nerf wars, and they were, you know, wrestling and just enjoying family time,” Adriana Reyna said.

But panic quickly set in when they saw police lights and Texas City officers walking toward their home. It was then that the children’s demeanor changed.

“They were very frightened, yes – I mean, all of us were,” Reyna said. “We didn’t have a clue what was going on.”

It turns out someone called 911 on the family.

Reyna said the caller stated there were gunshots and people fighting at the home.

Texas City Police Officer Taive Pineda, one of the officers who responded, said he just saw Nerf guns.

The officers quickly made sure to ease any fears once they realized the situation.

Pineda decided to give the kids some toys. He keeps boxes of them in his vehicle, and said he’s made it a priority to put the community children first and change their mentality when it comes to how they view officers.

Pineda said that to him, kids are the future.

“So, we need to make sure that the kids feel safe, and that they can trust us,” he said. “So, we need to build a relationship with them, and try to make them grow up not hating us.”

The family hopes the caller didn’t intentionally single them out.

“People need to be cautious of how they call in those kind of calls, because it could have been worse than what it was,” said Yvette Reyna, Adriana’s sister-in-law. “Officers could’ve had their guns drawn and it could’ve went left really quick.”

Adriana Reyna said she wants to give credit to the Texas City Police Department for how they handled the situation.

It’s unknown who made the 911 call.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Federal agents seize 600 pieces of jewelry
CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Vaccine generic image
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
Laredo Health Authority Victor Trevino
Laredo remains on high alert for Omicron Variant
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron