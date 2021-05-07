Advertisement

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to a private ambulance company, one of their frontline units was stolen and involved in a chase that ended in a crash.

At around noon on Friday, an ambulance was dispatched to travel to the tourist bureau for a male patient.

The emergency care crew was advised the patient could be in a “erratic state of behavior.”

Once EMS arrived, they found a man that was pacing back and forth as he was yelling.

According to the crews, at the scene he started to become aggressive so they called the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The patient then ran towards the ambulance and sped off in it.

Paramedics told authorities, including the Laredo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase ended at mile marker 56 where a DPS SUV crashed with the ambulance that was stolen.

According to DPS, the trooper was flown out to a San Antonio hospital for minor injuries.

