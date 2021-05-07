Advertisement

City to conduct chlorine conversion in water system

The project is expected to take place from May 12, to May 26
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Next week, residents might experience an odd smell and taste in their tap water.

On Wednesday, May 12 to May 26th, the city will be conducting a chlorine conversion in the water system.

The city uses chloramines as a primary means of disinfection in the water system.

During this time, the water may smell a like chlorine, but rest assured, it is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the project, call the utilities department at 956-721-2000 or 311.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
County mock elections come to an end
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on the Digital News Desk
April job reports released with disappointing numbers
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56