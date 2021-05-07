City to conduct chlorine conversion in water system
The project is expected to take place from May 12, to May 26
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Next week, residents might experience an odd smell and taste in their tap water.
On Wednesday, May 12 to May 26th, the city will be conducting a chlorine conversion in the water system.
The city uses chloramines as a primary means of disinfection in the water system.
During this time, the water may smell a like chlorine, but rest assured, it is safe for consumption.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the project, call the utilities department at 956-721-2000 or 311.
