City to conduct chlorine conversion in water system

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Next week, residents might experience an odd smell and taste in their tap water.

On Wednesday, May 12 to May 26th, the city will be conducting a chlorine conversion in the water system.

The city uses chloramines as a primary means of disinfection in the water system.

During this time, the water may smell a like chlorine, but rest assured, it is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the project, call the utilities department at 956-721-2000 or 311.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.