Advertisement

City working on updating downtown parking

A suggestion that was recently passed by council is a downtown parking app that will allow users to pay for parking and will help identify available meters.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been two years in the making but changes are coming our way.

In 2019, the traffic department did a study and now with those results on hand, we explain the changes we’ll be seeing in the downtown area and what business owners think of them.

The City of Laredo downtown parking study was completed in 2019 and offered up roughly 10 suggestions on ways to improve the parking experience.

One is an increase to the parking meter fee which was once 50 cents but is now a $1.25.

The increase went into effect in 2019 and it’s something that shop owners tell us is bad for business.

”It’s very expensive now,” said Sainter Kumar. “They increase the price but don’t do nothing for the city. Nothing to do for the businessman or business people. You look around 80%, 90% of business closed.”

Aside from that, the perfume store owner says many clients are afraid of strict parking enforcement.

“People scared to come to the downtown because parking enforcement, they give nobody break.”

Getting business owners opinion on the changes made is another suggestion in the study.

According to traffic director Danny Magee, an advisory panel was put together to tackle parking concerns.

“Their goal is to reach out to the different downtown business owners, residents, whoever has a concern with parking,” said Magee.

Another suggestion that was recently passed by council is a downtown parking app that will allow users to pay for parking and will help identify available meters.

There will be a 13 cent convenience fee given to users, this will balance off the similar fee the city pays to the parking meter company for credit card usage.

Other suggestions the traffic department is looking into is putting meter vacant building loading zones and potentially partnering with private parking lot owners.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas Longhorn’s linebacker found dead in Austin campus
Aidan Alvarado, Damian Maldonado, Roman Alvarado, and Emily Alvarado
Older brother transforms Bronco into Ectomobile for siblings
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas

Latest News

New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
New UISD middle school on track for 2022 opening
County mock elections come to an end
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on the Digital News Desk
April job reports released with disappointing numbers
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Martin students graduating with two diplomas
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56
Chase with stolen ambulance crashes at mile marker 56