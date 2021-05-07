COVID mitigation plan for bridges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the City of Laredo waits for international bridges to reopen, the Laredo health authority says they’re working on a mitigation plan.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino explained that after talks with the city and mayor they have come up with some health requirements at our bridges which includes testing near ports of entry.

Trevino adds that it will be highly recommended that incoming pedestrian traffic be vaccinated prior to their arrival, if not they will be encouraged to get a COVID test.

They know that many people haven’t received a vaccine in their country so they are planning for this reality.

DSHS currently does not ask patients seeking a vaccine for citizenship information.

International bridges have been closed since March 2020, but no words yet on when they will open back up

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.